Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Enhanced Applied Biosystems HIV-1 Genotyping Kit

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of its Applied Biosystems HIV-1 Genotyping Kit with Integrase, a research use only assay that examines positive samples of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to identify genetic variants that resist common antiretrovial therapeutics. HIV RNA extracted from EDTA plasma or dried blood spots is analyzed with the assay to measure genomic mutations in the protease, reverse tra

Click here to view original post