Advent to sell stake in manufacturer and drug developer in a deal worth over $1B — report

After almost three years of investment, private equity firm Advent International may look to sell its part in Bioduro-Sundia.

A Reuters report on Monday detailed that Advent International plans to sell a majority stake in the manufacturing and drug development company that could value the company at over $1 billion, three people with knowledge of the matter told the news site.

However, one of the sources said that a formal sale might not happen until next year.

One source detailed to Reuters that the valuation would be more than $1 billion with another source saying that it could go as high as $1.5 billion.

Endpoints News has reached out to both Bioduro-Sundia and Advent about the sale but they have not responded by press time and will update accordingly.

San Diego-based Bioduro was brought under Advent’s wing in 2019 for an undisclosed…

