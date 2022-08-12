As Covid program advances, Enanta’s new CMO says it’s not ‘limited to antivirals’; With all eyes on Gilead-partnered cancer drugs, Arcus brings medical chief on board

Expect some pipeline adjustments at Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the coming years, because new CMO Scott Rottinghaus thinks the antiviral biotech can expand its horizons while also figuring out a way to address the yearslong Covid pandemic with an expected Phase II launch later this year.

“I would like to take a look at what we have as possibilities coming out of the lab. We have such a strong discovery program,” Rottinghaus told Endpoints News. “I don’t think we need to be limited to antivirals here at Enanta; we can take a broader look at some other therapeutic areas.”

Scott Rottinghaus

For now, though, the former hematology and nephrology clinical development leader at Alexion, which last year was swooped up by AstraZeneca, is returning to his roots in the infectious disease field.

In undergrad at Kansas State, polyomavirus structural proteins consumed…

Click here to view original post