SleepScore Labs Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing, Privately-Owned Companies in America

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SleepScore Labs, the company behind the science of sleep improvement, today announced it has made the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list for the first time. SleepScore ranked 417th out of 5,000 companies, and was recognized as 65th in California, 27th in health services companies, and 6th in San Diego. Inc. 5000 has recognized growing companies like Patagonia, Microsoft, and others in the past, and is considered one of the most dis

Click here to view original post