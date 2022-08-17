QuidelOrtho Announces $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $300 million of shares of QuidelOrtho’s common stock over the next two years. “This announcement just months after the close of QuidelOrtho’s formative transaction reflects the substantial

Click here to view original post