Surprise, Surprise: Subsurface Water on Mars Defies Expectations

August 18, 2022

A new analysis of seismic data from NASA’s Mars InSight mission has revealed a couple of surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice.

