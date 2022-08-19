Just like starting over: Moderna tees up another CFO; Geoffrey Porges puts down his SVB pen to join Schrödinger

James Mock

? Moderna is hoping this CFO is the one that sticks.

The mRNA titan has poached James Mock from PerkinElmer, an appointment that Peer Review has been waiting on CEO Stéphane Bancel to make since the last hire took a strange turn in May. Jorge Gomez played finance chief for a day when Moderna was made aware of an investigation into his financial reporting practices by the company he just left, Dentsply Sirona. Gomez was out before he was ever really in, triggering yet another search for a CFO and delaying David Meline’s retirement.

The appointment follows the UK approval of Moderna’s Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine earlier in the week. Mock, a GE vet who had spent four years as PerkinElmer’s CFO, will take over on Sept. 6.

