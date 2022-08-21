Houston-Area Project Latest Indicator Of Local Biotech Boom

San Diego-based Cellipont Bioservices this week announced a 76K SF biomanufacturing facility near Houston, another sign of the Texas city’s growing life sciences and biotech sector.

Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO, plans to begin the facility’s operation in phases starting in the first half of 2023. The facility will be located in The Woodlands, an unincorporated area in Montgomery and Harris counties.

It will focus on manufacturing and testing for cell therapies, and it comes as Houston is set to see millions of square feet of new life sciences and biotech space completed in the coming…

