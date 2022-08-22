Ocelot Bio Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for OCE-205 for the Treatment of Hepatorenal Syndrome

SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ocelot Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics to treat complications of end-stage liver disease (ESLD), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its lead candidate OCE-205 for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome. Ocelot Bio is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 clinical trial of OCE-205 in hepatorenal syndrome with acute

Click here to view original post