No Q2 call yet for a Colorado medtech; San Diego biotech collabs with MD Anderson

A Littleton, CO, sleep apnea medtech was supposed to hold its Q2 earnings call on Aug. 15, then Aug. 22 and now maybe not for weeks.

It could take “several weeks” before Vivos Therapeutics resolves issues with a “technical reevaluation of our revenue recognition policy,” the company said Monday after the closing bell. Vivos CEO Kirk Huntsman said the delay is “unrelated to the overall health” of the company.

“We were recently advised by our independent registered public accountants about a potential need to reevaluate how and when we recognize enrollment fees charged to new Vivos Integrated Providers (VIPs) and the related performance obligations that are included in VIP enrollments as revenue under ASC Topic 606,” the company said in its Monday statement.

The company is “hopeful” that the result of the auditors’ and independent consultants’ work will not lead to any material impact on “current…

Click here to view original post