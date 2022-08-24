Vektor Medical’s Technology Attracts Seasoned MedTech Experts to Lead Sales and Quality Functions

August 24, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #arrhythmias–Vektor Medical, developer of the world’s first technology to rapidly map arrhythmias in all four heart chambers, including atrial and ventricular fibrillation, using only 12-lead ECG data, today announced the appointment of two seasoned medtech professionals – Tim Laird as Vice President of Sales and Kathryn Wilamowski as Senior Manager, Quality Systems. “Tim is an accomplished medtech sales leader and brings with him a wealth of leadership and commercialization expe
