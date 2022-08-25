Wugen Appoints Natalie Mount, Ph.D., as Chair of the Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of allogeneic cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced the appointment of biotech executive and cell therapy veteran Natalie Mount, Ph.D., as Chair of the Board of Directors. Dr. Mount has over 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience, including more than a decade of leadership in cell and gene therapy manufacturing and ear

Click here to view original post