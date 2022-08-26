No Myth: CEO of ADC upstart calls it quits; Bristol Myers vet Jon Wigginton scales new heights at Bright Peak

Alex Nichols

? When Mythic Therapeutics CEO Alex Nichols spoke to Endpoints News last December about the biotech’s $103 million Series B, he and fellow co-founder Brian Fiske emphasized safety, saying that they’re “really working on trying to overcome what has been one of the most historically challenging obstacles to realizing the full potential of ADCs.” But Mythic will have to look for someone else to take up that mantle.

Gilles Gallant

Nichols has moved on from the Waltham, MA-based biotech “in order to pursue new opportunities,” while Fiske remains CSO. Additionally, Mythic’s new chief development officer is Daiichi Sankyo vet Gilles Gallant, who knows ADCs well from his work with Enhertu as global head of oncology clinical development. Gallant came to Daiichi Sankyo in 2017 from BioMarin, where he was VP, oncology clinical…

