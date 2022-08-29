Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CE-IVD (IVDD) Next-Generation Sequencing Test and Analysis Software to Expand Access to Precision Oncology Biomarker Testing

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is quickly becoming the platform of choice for tumor molecular profiling due to its ability to simultaneously report on multiple biomarkers. However, lengthy turnaround times can limit the clinical utility of these results. To meet the need for rapid genomic insights, Thermo Fisher Scientific today launched the CE-IVD (IVDD) Oncomine Dx Express Test and Oncomine Reporter Dx for use in clinical labs. Using targeted NGS technolog

Click here to view original post