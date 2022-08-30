China’s DNA giant confronts skepticism in US expansion bid

At the turn of the 21st century, four Chinese scientists formed an organization that thrust their country’s nascent DNA sequencing industry onto the world stage.

The organization, Beijing Genomics Institute, participated in the Human Genome Project, an international mission that produced a genetic blueprint of humankind. Beijing Genomics Institute, which in 2007 moved its headquarters to Shenzhen and rebranded as BGI Group, further demonstrated its scientific chops by sequencing the genomes of rice and even a giant panda.

In 2009, BGI received a $1.5 billion line of credit from the state-run China Development Bank, in part to purchase 128 DNA sequencers from San Diego-based Illumina. The deal made BGI Illumina’s largest customer at the time – and helped make BGI a DNA analysis powerhouse.

Rather than rely on other companies, BGI later developed its own next-generation DNA sequencers, eventually putting the company in competition with Illumina. Their latest competitive front:…

Click here to view original post