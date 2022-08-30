Illumina taps tennis star Chris Evert for its first genomics forum alongside Barack Obama and Bill Gates

What do former President Barack Obama, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and tennis champion Chris Evert have in common? They’re all taking the mic at Illumina’s genomics forum in about a month.

Weeks after unveiling Obama and Gates as headline speakers, Illumina is adding Evert, an 18-time major singles champion and ovarian cancer survivor, to the bill. After losing her sister to ovarian cancer in 2020, Evert discovered she had a genetic mutation commonly linked to the disease. She was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer herself earlier this year.

The tennis star is joining Illumina to discuss how genetic sequencing enabled the early detection of her cancer. Because she caught it so early, doctors say her prognosis is good.

“Today, unprecedented advances in genomics are resulting in better informed approaches to cancer diagnosis and treatment, which could significantly increase cancer survival rates and lead to patient outcomes we never thought possible,”…

Click here to view original post