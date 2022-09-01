BlueNalu Joins the United Nations Global Compact, Signaling Early Commitment to Sustainable Practices

September 1, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on BlueNalu Joins the United Nations Global Compact, Signaling Early Commitment to Sustainable Practices

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #altprotein–BlueNalu joins the United Nations Global Compact, demonstrating the seafood company’s commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.
Click here to view original post