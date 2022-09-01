SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #altprotein–BlueNalu joins the United Nations Global Compact, demonstrating the seafood company’s commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.
BlueNalu Joins the United Nations Global Compact, Signaling Early Commitment to Sustainable Practices
