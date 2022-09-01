Illumina prevails over FTC’s challenge of $7B Grail buyout

An administrative judge ruled Illumina’s $7 billion acquisition of cancer-testing company Grail didn’t violate antitrust law, Illumina said on Sept. 1.

A Federal Trade Commission lawsuit threatened to unwind Illumina’s acquisition of Grail, a blood testing company that screens for cancers at an early stage.

Charles Dadswell

“As we’ve stated from the outset, this transaction is procompetitive, will advance innovation, lower healthcare costs and save lives,” said Charles Dadswell, general counsel of Illumina, in a statement.

In the antitrust action, the FTC had argued that Grail competitors rely on Illumina’s DNA sequencers that dominate the market.

Illumina countered that Grail rivals can turn to DNA sequencing platforms from BGI Group and other emerging competitors. BGI, a Chinese conglomerate that has faced scrutiny over its handling of sensitive health information, began selling its DNA sequencers in the US on Aug. 29 after an earlier…

