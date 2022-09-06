EU swats down Illumina’s $8B Grail acquisition days after FTC lost antitrust case

European regulators blocked Illumina’s $8 billion acquisition of Grail on Tuesday, dealing a whiplash blow to the biotech just days after it prevailed over an FTC challenge.

The EC put out a statement on the move, saying the deal would have “stifled innovation, and reduced choice” in the growing blood-based cancer screening test market. Specifically, the bloc noted that because other companies rely on Illumina’s NGS systems technology for their own products, a merger would have granted Illumina an unfair advantage over its rivals.

“With this transaction, Illumina would have an incentive to cut off GRAIL’s rivals from accessing its technology, or otherwise disadvantage them,” European Commission EVP Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. “It is vital to preserve competition between early cancer detection test developers at this critical stage of development.”

