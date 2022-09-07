Circulation Publishes Data Validating Vektor Medical’s Non-invasive Heart Mapping Technology Using Only 12-lead ECG

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #arrhythmias–Vektor Medical, the developer of the world’s first technology to rapidly map cardiac arrhythmias using only 12-lead ECG data, today announced Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology has published a peer-reviewed manuscript of the clinical data from a study evaluating the accuracy of its vMap® technology. The system, which was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November 2021, demonstrated high accuracy for vMap in identifying arrhythmia sources

Click here to view original post