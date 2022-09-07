SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #arrhythmias–Vektor Medical, the developer of the world’s first technology to rapidly map cardiac arrhythmias using only 12-lead ECG data, today announced Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology has published a peer-reviewed manuscript of the clinical data from a study evaluating the accuracy of its vMap® technology. The system, which was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November 2021, demonstrated high accuracy for vMap in identifying arrhythmia sources
Click here to view original post
Circulation Publishes Data Validating Vektor Medical’s Non-invasive Heart Mapping Technology Using Only 12-lead ECG
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #arrhythmias–Vektor Medical, the developer of the world’s first technology to rapidly map cardiac arrhythmias using only 12-lead ECG data, today announced Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology has published a peer-reviewed manuscript of the clinical data from a study evaluating the accuracy of its vMap® technology. The system, which was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November 2021, demonstrated high accuracy for vMap in identifying arrhythmia sources