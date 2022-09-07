Millennium Health Publication in Journal of Opioid Management Provides Encouraging Data on Drug Use Trends in Patients Treated in Pain Management Practices Prescribed Opioids

SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A study published in Journal of Opioid Management, led by Millennium Health researchers and co-authored by Kevin Zacharoff, MD, FACIP, FACPE, FAAP of Stony Brook University, explored the presence of illicit substances in definitive urine drug test (UDT) results in patients prescribed opioids. Clinicians and policymakers have been wrestling with the appropriateness and safety of opioid therapy for decades. Policy and clinical decisions have often been made wit

Click here to view original post