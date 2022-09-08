Autobahn Therapeutics Announces Successful Financing to Support Strategic Advancement of ABX-002 for Treatment Resistant Depression

September 8, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Autobahn Therapeutics Announces Successful Financing to Support Strategic Advancement of ABX-002 for Treatment Resistant Depression

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autobahn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on restoring hope for people affected by CNS disorders, today announced the closing of a $32.7 million financing to support the company’s continued commitment to transforming the treatment of CNS disorders, led by a strategic prioritization on addressing treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Current shareholders ARCH Venture Partners, Cowen Healthcare Investments, BVF Partners L.P., Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb,
Click here to view original post