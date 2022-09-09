Homology sails with same captains in different seats; Ex-Harpoon chief weathers the Storm at UK biotech

Albert Seymour

After a multi-year run as co-workers at Shire Pharmaceuticals, Arthur Tzianabos and Albert Seymour got the band back together in 2016 as two of the early-days employees at Homology Medicines.

Tzianabos as CEO and Seymour as science chief of the genetic medicine-focused biotech “was not really ready for prime time,” in the words of Seymour. The plan from the start was to have Seymour assume the chief executive duties once the biotech was fully in the clinic with multiple programs to account for.

“When we saw the technology that Homology had to offer with these 15 novel AAV serotypes that were naturally derived from human stem cells, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take that next step and give it a try,” Seymour told Endpoints News, reflecting on his 6.5 years at the Bedford, MA, biotech, of which he was the sixth…

Click here to view original post