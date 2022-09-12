FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New Hire Announcement: Director of Business Development for Aspen Biosciences

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 – Aspen Biosciences is pleased to welcome Dr. Mary Canady to its leadership team. Canady is a successful, connected, entrepreneur, life science Marketing and Communications Director, Biotech Community Builder, Diversity / Inclusion Advocate and Keynote Speaker. As Director of Business Development, her focus is on cultivating and growing Aspen Biosciences’ business and establishing it as a life sciences industry leader of customized software solutions.

Before joining Aspen Biosciences, Canady founded Biotech Networks, a next generation networking organization dedicated to building bridges between academic and industrial life science organizations and professionals. San Diego Biotech Networks (SDBN) began connecting life science professionals in 2008. Over the years, Biotech Networks has grown to include hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; Washington State / Oregon; Boston / Cambridge; Pennsylvania / NY / NY; DC / Maryland / Virginia; North Carolina; Utah / Colorado; and Texas.

Canady also founded Comprendia in 2008, where her leadership enabled over 30 life science companies to meet their goals through traditional, digital, and social media strategies, tactics, and training. Throughout her work, she has led scientists to excel in the digital realm through the development of scientific software solutions and by furthering their engagement in online communication.

Canady brings with her a Ph.D. in Biochemistry where she focused on structural biology, an essential step in the therapeutics development process. She has successfully led business development and marketing teams at drug discovery contract research organizations. Concurrently, Biotech Networks has been pivotal in empowering small to midsize life science organizations to enter the drug discovery arena, an area which was previously reserved for larger pharmaceutical companies. Biotech Networks’ online directories and tools, educational events, news and jobs feeds, and networking events all contribute to forming a strong and supportive community.

“We are excited to have Dr. Canady join the Aspen Biosciences team. There is a perfect synergy between her background and our mission to connect people, processes and technologies to solve drug discovery and diagnostic challenges,” said Mark Fortner, CEO. “Dr. Canady will empower our customers to connect, learn and advance their drug discovery programs by building communities of practice around our products and services.”

Throughout her career, Canady has held several top level positions, has demonstrated success in strategic and tactical marketing, and has made it her life’s mission to empower scientists to make a bigger impact. She is recognized in the Life Science industry as a thought leader and continues to be passionate about diversity, equality and inclusion for STEM professionals.

About Aspen Biosciences

Aspen Biosciences is a leading provider of scientific software and informatics solutions for drug discovery, diagnostic and research organizations. We use our extensive experience in life sciences, drug discovery and agile software development to provide solutions for improving discovery speed, scaling projects, and reducing data management tasks required for therapeutics programs. Services include informatics roadmaps, custom software solutions, ELN/LIMS implementations, system integrations and lab automations and our mission is to accelerate your life science R&D efforts.

