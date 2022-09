Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Study Initiated RGLS8429 in healthy volunteers was well-tolerated with dose-proportional PK Topline data from first cohort of patients with ADPKD anticipated in 1H 2023 SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:…

Click here to view original post