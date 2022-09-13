Millennium Health and Penn State College of Medicine Poster Presented at PAINWeek Regarding Illicit Drug Use Among People with Chronic Pain

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A study led by Monika Holbein, MD of Penn State College of Medicine and co-authored by Millennium Health researchers, demonstrated that urine specimens from pain management practices tested positive for heroin, illicit fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine more often in patients who were not being prescribed opioids than for those patients who were prescribed opioids. This retrospective study was presented as a poster at the PAINWeek 2022 National Conference on Pain

Click here to view original post