Backed by five pharma giants and a crew of Penn superstars, a startup uses mRNA to create in vivo CAR-T — with a pro at the helm

Earlier this year, Jonathan Epstein and other scientists at Penn published a paper in Science that spelled out the intriguing results of a mouse study. Using CD-5 targeted lipid nanoparticles, the tiny vehicles used to carry messenger RNA, they were able to reprogram T lymphocytes into CAR-Ts in vivo, in the body. Trained to recognize fibrotic cells specifically in the heart, the scientists involved were able to restore cardiac function in mice.

Jonathan Epstein

While still very much at the preclinical stage, the tech comes with some disruptive potential applications in oncology and fibrosis — plus some — and a group of experienced biotech investors has crafted a biotech startup designed to pilot it into the clinic. After VCs planted the initial $63 million seed round, a group of Big Pharmas has come in to help with a $102 million Series…

