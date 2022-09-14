SAN DIEGO & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capstan Therapeutics launched today with $165m in financing to build on the foundational insights of world-renowned leaders in mRNA and cell therapy.
Click here to view original post
Capstan Therapeutics Launches with $165 Million to Deliver on the Clinical Promise of Precise In Vivo Cell Engineering
SAN DIEGO & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capstan Therapeutics launched today with $165m in financing to build on the foundational insights of world-renowned leaders in mRNA and cell therapy.