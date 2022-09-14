Cardiff drops its lead prostate cancer program, sending shares into a tailspin

Cardiff Oncology is joining the league of companies that have decided to scrap their lead programs, leading the company’s stock to take a nose dive on Tuesday.

The company announced that it will no longer fund its clinical trials for prostate cancer and instead will focus its efforts on pancreatic and metastatic colorectal cancer.

The company is testing its lead candidate, onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, along with the standard of care in a variety of indications.

“Following a strategic review of its clinical data in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), as well as the current and projected therapeutic landscape in this indication, the company has decided it will not independently fund any future clinical activities in mCRPC,” the company said in a press statement.

In February of 2021, the company presented Phase II data on the mCRPC Trial showing a two-fold increase in efficacy with onvansertib…

