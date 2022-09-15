HAYA Therapeutics Appoints Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., as Chairperson of the Board of Directors

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #RNA–Long non-coding RNA company HAYA Therapeutics, SA says Metagenomi CEO Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., has joined as Chairperson of the Board of Directors.
