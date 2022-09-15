LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #RNA–Long non-coding RNA company HAYA Therapeutics, SA says Metagenomi CEO Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., has joined as Chairperson of the Board of Directors.
HAYA Therapeutics Appoints Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., as Chairperson of the Board of Directors
