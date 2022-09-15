n-Lorem Foundation CEO, Stanley Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., Chosen as 2022 Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity of the Prix Galien

September 15, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on n-Lorem Foundation CEO, Stanley Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., Chosen as 2022 Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Health Equity of the Prix Galien

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #ASO–Prestigious award recognizes Dr. Crooke’s lifetime of dedication and tremendous contributions to improve the human condition in extraordinary ways.
Click here to view original post