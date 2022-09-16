DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Genomics Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product & Service, By Technology, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global genomics market size is expected to reach USD 129.34 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. Companies Mentioned Illumina Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Qiagen N.V. Agilent Technologies F. Hoffmann
Click here to view original post
Global Genomics Market Report to 2030 – Featuring Illumina, Qiagen and Eurofins Scientific Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Genomics Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product & Service, By Technology, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global genomics market size is expected to reach USD 129.34 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. Companies Mentioned Illumina Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Qiagen N.V. Agilent Technologies F. Hoffmann