September 16, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Palisade Bio is the latest to restructure, hunkering down on its lead program

Like so many other biotechs in the bear market, Palisade Bio is looking to play the reorg game and lay off parts of its staff.

The Carlsbad, CA-based biotech announced on Thursday that it will be putting a series of measures in place to “reduce operating expenses and preserve capital.” Palisade Bio CEO Tom Hallam said in a statement that due to current market conditions, and to ensure that it pushes forward in developing its lead candidate, 20% of the workforce will be let go.

According to Palisade’s annual report to the SEC, it had a total of 13 employees, with four engaged in R&D work and the rest in other finance, legal, business development and other administrative operations.

Hallam’s statement emphasized that the cost-saving measures will ensure the company has an extra $1.5 million, but the move has not impressed the company’s investors, as it…
