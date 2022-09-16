Scorpion snags a Sanofi vet to lead the way to the clinic; All eyes on eli-cel as bluebird seeks a finance leader — again

Michael Streit

Upon taking the helm at precision oncology-focused Scorpion Therapeutics last summer, Axel Hoos told Endpoints News that he had a clear vision of the type of leaders he wanted to hire.

It appears that former Sanofi project head Michael Streit, one of Hoos’ old colleagues from GSK, fits the bill.

Streit has been tapped to lead Scorpion’s first two experimental drugs into the clinic, the company announced on Monday. When Hoos approached him about the open CMO position, Streit said he was “keen about the opportunity” to work together again.

“It was the unique combination of a focused strategy and the right people to execute this strategy that attracted me to Scorpion,” he said in an email to Endpoints News. He was most recently at Sanofi, where he served as VP and senior global project head on SAR444245,…

