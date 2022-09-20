TCR upstart gets fresh funding as it looks to charge toward the clinic

While several companies have been finding success in the TCR-T cell therapy space — with Intellia having its treatment accepted by the FDA last year — another company is using machine learning to get in on the action and find a candidate to bring toward the clinic.

ImmunoScape, a biotech based in Singapore and California, has raised $14 million in a fresh round of financing. The company itself was founded in 2016 as a spinout from the Singapore-based Agency for Science, Technology and Research, setting up its US operations in San Diego in 2020.

In an interview with Endpoints News, ImmunoScape CEO Choon-Peng Ng said the upstart is focused on the discovery and eventual development of TCR-T cell therapies in the oncology space, with a focus on solid tumors. ImmunoScape uses a machine learning-based technology platform that analyzes data from its lab to investigate and eventually develop TCR-T cell…

