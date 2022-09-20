TCR upstart gets fresh funding as it looks to charge toward the clinic

September 20, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on TCR upstart gets fresh funding as it looks to charge toward the clinic

While several companies have been finding success in the TCR-T cell therapy space — with Intellia having its treatment accepted by the FDA last year — another company is using machine learning to get in on the action and find a candidate to bring toward the clinic.

ImmunoScape, a biotech based in Singapore and California, has raised $14 million in a fresh round of financing. The company itself was founded in 2016 as a spinout from the Singapore-based Agency for Science, Technology and Research, setting up its US operations in San Diego in 2020.

In an interview with Endpoints News, ImmunoScape CEO Choon-Peng Ng said the upstart is focused on the discovery and eventual development of TCR-T cell therapies in the oncology space, with a focus on solid tumors. ImmunoScape uses a machine learning-based technology platform that analyzes data from its lab to investigate and eventually develop TCR-T cell…
Click here to view original post