Covid-19 roundup: Manufacturing contract axed for Valneva’s vaccine; Penny stock halts early infection trial

French vaccine company Valneva and German CDMO IDT Biologika have decided to terminate their manufacturing collaboration for Valneva’s Covid-19 vaccine.

IDT Biologika was originally tasked with making Valneva’s VLA2001 vaccine, but the deal has been halted due to “the delivery of inactivated Covid-19 bulk vaccine to Valneva.” A statement from Valneva also lists a lack of orders and sufficient inventory as the other reasons.

With the manufacturing of the vaccine suspended, Valneva will pay €36.2 million ($35.8 million) to IDT in compensation along with €4.5 million ($4.4 million) for purchasing specialized equipment.

Valneva will continue to deliver doses of the vaccine to EU member states that had already ordered it and will keep inventory on hand in case of any uptick in demand. Valneva also said that it is reaching out to different nations across the world to ship its remaining eight to 10 million doses…

