Future Center at UC San Diego Health to be Named in Honor of Barbara Parker, MD

In 2025, the UC San Diego Health – Hillcrest Medical Campus will be home to a new center named in honor of beloved physician and breast cancer expert, Barbara Parker, MD, thanks to a $10 million gift from Price Philanthropies and the Price family.
