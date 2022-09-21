Future Center at UC San Diego Health to be Named in Honor of Barbara Parker, MD

September 21, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Future Center at UC San Diego Health to be Named in Honor of Barbara Parker, MD

In 2025, the UC San Diego Health – Hillcrest Medical Campus will be home to a new center named in honor of beloved physician and breast cancer expert, Barbara Parker, MD, thanks to a $10 million gift from Price Philanthropies and the Price family.

Click here to view original post