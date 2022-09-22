Genetic Variation Explains Racial Disparity in Esophageal Cancer Cases

September 22, 2022

Researchers at UC San Diego have used artificial intelligence-guided tools to pinpoint both a specific type of immune cell as the driver of esophageal cancer and a specific genetic variation that acts as a protective factor in African Americans.

