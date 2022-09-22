UC San Diego Announces 2022-2023 Holocaust Living History Workshop Series

September 22, 2022

The University of California San Diego’s Holocaust Living History Workshop (HLHW) is returning this fall with a yearlong series of eight talks that underscore the theme “Rethinking Genocide: Fascism, Exploitation and the Holocaust.”

