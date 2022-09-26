New $12 Million NIMH Grant Funds Center to Improve Delivery of Child Mental Health Services

Researchers from the UC San Diego School of Medicine received a five-year, $12 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health to create a new research center focused on improving access to and delivery of child mental health services.
