New $12 Million NIMH Grant Funds Center to Improve Delivery of Child Mental Health Services

September 26, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on New $12 Million NIMH Grant Funds Center to Improve Delivery of Child Mental Health Services

Researchers from the UC San Diego School of Medicine received a five-year, $12 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health to create a new research center focused on improving access to and delivery of child mental health services.

Click here to view original post