Equillium Announces Positive Interim Results from the EQUALISE Study in Subjects with Lupus Nephritis

September 27, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Equillium Announces Positive Interim Results from the EQUALISE Study in Subjects with Lupus Nephritis

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced interim results from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study evaluating itolizumab, a first-in-class anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody selectively targeting the CD6-ALCAM pathway, in patients with lupus nephritis (LN). “Despite recently approved therapies, 6
Click here to view original post