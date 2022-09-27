Gilles Gallant, BPharm, PhD, FOPQ, Receives the George R. Pettit Individual Input to the Field Award for 2022

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mythic Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of antibody-drug conjugate-based therapies for the treatment of a wide range of cancers, today announced that Gilles Gallant, BPharm, PhD, FOPQ, Chief Development Officer, has received the George R. Pettit Individual Input to the Field Award for 2022. The award was presented at the 13th World Antibody Drug Conjugate Conference, held this month in San Diego. “While this award recognizes indiv

Click here to view original post