New Jersey biotech nets $50M+ BARDA contract for respiratory candidate

Eagle Pharmaceuticals is keeping an eye on Enalare Therapeutics’ lead respiratory candidate, and apparently, so is the US government.

The New Jersey-based biotech struck a deal with BARDA worth up to $50.3 million to develop the lead compound, dubbed ENA-001, the company announced on Tuesday. The candidate is designed to simulate breathing and is meant to be used in emergency cases when treating drug overdoses or respiratory depression post-surgery.

According to Enalare, the first phase of the contract will give it $6 million to complete any actions through its Phase I trial. The overall award, which will be based on several milestones in R&D and production, will give funding for toxicology, human trials, manufacturing and regulatory filings.

Herm Cukier

CEO Herm Cukier told Endpoints News in an email that the discussion to expand its relationship with BARDA started at the beginning of this year….

