Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces FDA Approval of Oncomine Dx Target Test as the First NGS-Based Companion Diagnostic to Aid in Therapy Selection for Patients with RET Mutations/Fusions in Thyroid Cancers

September 27, 2022

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to aid in selection of patients with RET-fusion positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), RET-fusion positive advanced or metastatic thyroid cancer and RET-mutation positive advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) who may be eligible for treatment with Lilly’s Rete
