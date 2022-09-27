CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to aid in selection of patients with RET-fusion positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), RET-fusion positive advanced or metastatic thyroid cancer and RET-mutation positive advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) who may be eligible for treatment with Lilly’s Rete
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces FDA Approval of Oncomine Dx Target Test as the First NGS-Based Companion Diagnostic to Aid in Therapy Selection for Patients with RET Mutations/Fusions in Thyroid Cancers
