Lassen Therapeutics Commences Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Study of LASN01, a First-in-Class Interleukin-11 Receptor-Blocking Antibody

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lassen Therapeutics, a biotech company developing breakthrough antibody therapeutics as potential treatments for immuno-fibrotic diseases and oncology, today announced the initiation of dosing in a Phase 1 study of LASN01, a novel interleukin-11 (IL-11) receptor-blocking antibody. The Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and pharmacokinetics of LASN01 in healthy volunteers. “The initiation of this tr

Click here to view original post