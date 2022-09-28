Physicists Receive $12.6M From Department of Energy to Continue Exploring Next-Generation Computing

Through a highly competitive process, the Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $12.6 million in renewed funding for Quantum Materials for Energy Efficient Neuromorphic Computing (Q-MEEN-C) — led by the University of California San Diego.
