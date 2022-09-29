SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iXCells Biotechnologies (“iXCells” or the “Company”), a high growth provider of cell-based products and discovery services to the academic, biotech and pharmaceutical communities worldwide, with special focus on primary and induced pluripotent stem cell (“iPSC”) derived cellular models, today announced receiving a growth investment from Connecticut-based Great Point Partners (“GPP”), a private investment firm focusing on the healthcare industry. “iXCells is delighted
iXCells Biotechnologies Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Great Point Partners
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iXCells Biotechnologies (“iXCells” or the “Company”), a high growth provider of cell-based products and discovery services to the academic, biotech and pharmaceutical communities worldwide, with special focus on primary and induced pluripotent stem cell (“iPSC”) derived cellular models, today announced receiving a growth investment from Connecticut-based Great Point Partners (“GPP”), a private investment firm focusing on the healthcare industry. “iXCells is delighted