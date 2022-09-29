Manufacturing roundup: Aceto rebrands to Actylis; WuXi STA opens another facility

A New York-based manufacturer has rebranded after netting several acquisitions in the past few years.

Aceto, a manufacturer of ingredients and raw materials, has rebranded to Actylis. The move will bring all 10 acquisitions the company has made in the past several years under one banner.

“Actylis unites multiple industry specialists with a wide range of capabilities into a new, global enterprise with a unique hybrid approach that is greater than the sum of its parts. This consolidation enables us to offer customers across diverse locations and industries highly flexible, customized solutions addressing their specific needs while assuring reliable on-time delivery of the high-quality ingredients essential to their success,” said CEO Gilles Cottier in a statement.

With all the companies now under one name, the company now boasts a headcount of over 850 staff with a presence in 10 countries.

The company acquired Irish company A&C Bio Buffer last…

Click here to view original post