Acadia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes Rett Syndrome Awareness Month and Launches New Awareness Campaign, Rett Revealed

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals today announced the launch of Rett Revealed, a new awareness campaign that will highlight the lives of Rett patients through a photo mosaic designed by Emily Shifflet, a 27-year-old eye-gaze artist living with Rett syndrome. In honor of Rett syndrome awareness month, this October members of the community are encouraged to submit their photos capturing meaningful moments in their lives to RettRevealed.com to be compiled into the unique mosaic ar

