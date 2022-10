Novel Approach Expected to Expand Using of CAR-T Therapy to Solid Tumors SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP) announced today filing of a provisional patent application with the USPTO entitled “Enhancement of T Cell Homing to…

Click here to view original post